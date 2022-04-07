Earth Day activities will be held Saturday, April 23 at Jim Roberts Community Park from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
The theme of this year’s event is “Where Does Your Trash Flow,” with the focus on water quality.
ORAC from Western Kentucky University will be on hand with kayaks for those wanting to try this activity.
Vendors will also be there with eco friendly items and activities.
Vendors are still being accepted and those interested should contact Franklin-Simpson Parks and Recreation Director Lisa Deavers by email or call 270-586-8999.
