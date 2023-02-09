Grand jury returns indictment on rape, third degree charge

The Simpson County Grand Jury has indicted a Bowling Green man on two counts of unlawful transaction with a minor — illegal sex act and two counts of rape, third degree.
The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office arrested Marlon Renay Jackson, 50, on an indictment warrant on February 4.
The indictment says the charges stem from alleged incidents in Simpson County in August 2022.
The indictment lists the alleged victim as having the same initials in each charge and that Jackson provided a foster home for the alleged victim in the rape, third degree charge.
Kentucky State Police investigated.
Deputy sheriff Michael Carder made the arrest on the warrant.
Jackson is lodged in the Simpson County Jail. Bond is set at $50,000 cash.
An indictment is a formal charge by a grand jury and is not proof of guilt.
