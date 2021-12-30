Simpson County had 3,665 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the report issued by the Barren River District Health Department on Dec. 22.
Simpson County has had 3,155 recoveries and 67 deaths attributed to COVID-19 leaving 443 active cases.
There have been 57,067 cases in the eight counties served by the district health department, which includes 49,229 recoveries and 834 deaths leaving 7,004 active cases.
The district health department says 53.48% of Simpson County’s population had a COVD-19 vaccine as of Dec. 22.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.