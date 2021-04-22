Plans for building improvements at Franklin Elementary and Simpson Elementary are underway.
Schematics for building work at the elementary schools were approved by the Simpson County Board of Education at its April 15 meeting.
The work includes renovations of two classrooms, restrooms and a new library at Simpson Elementary as well as restroom renovations at Franklin Elementary.
The schematics will now be sent to the Kentucky Department of Education for approval.
An amendment to the District Facility Plan needed due to a change in plans for the West Campus facility was also approved.
The school district now plans to construct a new addition behind the Tech Center to house the West Campus and make the current West Campus into an auxiliary gym. The school district originally planned to remodel the current West Campus facility.
Superintendent Tim Schlosser said the cost to build the addition is approximately $2 million. He said the cost to renovate the current West Campus facility would have been $5 million.
Simpson County Board of Education meets on the third Thursday of the month
