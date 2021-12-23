Feeding America USDA Commodities will be distributed at Franklin-Simpson Community Park Tuesday, Dec. 28 between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Distribution will be drive through only. To limit contact, car trunks should be clear. Proof of residency is requested.
To pick up commodities for another household, a permission note and proof of residency is required for the household.
For more information, call Community Action at 270-586-3238.
A CSFP Commodity distribution will be held Tuesday, Dec. 28 in the parking lot between the African American Heritage Center and Brooks Wright Center on John J. Johnson Avenue from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.
Recipients must be at least 60 years-old, live in Simpson County and be within income guidelines.
To apply, call Sharon Taylor-Carrillo at 615-319-6531.
