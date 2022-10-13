The Franklin-Simpson Community Arts Council has postponed the murder mystery dinner theater, “You Have the Right to Remain Dead”, scheduled for October 21-23.
An announcement on the arts council Facebook page says the postponement “is due to an unforeseen situation with a cast member.”
The announcement also says “please know this was not an easy decision, but after discussing the situation with the director and the cast, the unanimous choice was made to postpone instead of completely cancel.”
Plans are to reschedule the play for February around Valentine’s Day. An announcement on the date is expected soon.
The announcement on the postponement says tickets already purchased for the October performances will be honored, the day on the ticket can be changed if needed, or refunds will be available.
The announcement says contact the Etix site, or the Gallery on the Square to make those changes.
Contact arts council executive director Brownie Bennett for more information.
