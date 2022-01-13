PlastiCycle, headquartered in White Plains, New York has recently purchased a 54,000 square-foot manufacturing building on Washington Way in Franklin, Kentucky.
The company will be expanding its manufacturing operations in the acquired building during 2022. Since 1998 PlastiCycle has been serving the plastic recycling needs of manufacturers, compounders, and converters throughout the United States. The addition of this new location in Franklin will allow PlastiCycle to provide cost effective recycling alternatives to plastic manufacturers in the region while keeping millions of pounds of plastic scrap out of our landfills every year.
Tony Corso, president of PlastiCycle expressed his excitement about the company’s new location in Franklin, Kentucky.
“Our company will be able to better service hundreds of industries in the mid-South with our new Franklin location,” Corso said. “The community is ideally located for us to serve businesses in the healthcare, food packaging, automotive and construction industries and we look forward to developing strong business ties with local manufacturers and support businesses. Our recycling technology, which turns post industrial plastic scrap that would end up in a landfill into pellets that can be reused back in the manufacturing process, provides cost savings to manufacturers while allowing them to be more environmentally responsible. We see this as a win-win for PlastiCycle and the manufacturer. I am impressed with the business-friendly attitude of the local community and have appreciated the ongoing help, support and guidance of the Franklin Simpson Industrial Authority in making this project a success.”
“PlastiCycle is a great industry to have in our area. Not only will they be important to our area industry, the company will also help the environment in our region,” Gary Broady, chairman of the Franklin Simpson Industrial Authority, said. “We look forward to PlastiCycle becoming a part of our industrial community.”
“It is my understanding that PlastiCycle will be hiring as many as 25 people for their new plant in Franklin” Franklin Mayor Larry Dixon said. “These are certainly welcomed job opportunities for our citizens. We certainly thank PlastiCycle for locating in our city and are anxious to work with them during their transition period.”
“That anytime we can get an industry that helps our environment as well as provide jobs in our area it is certainly a great situation for Simpson County,” Simpson County Judge/Executive Mason Barnes said. “The estimated investment of over $6,000,000 in Simpson County as well as the jobs PlastiCycle will be providing is wonderful news for our area. PlastiCycle will be a big plus for Franklin and Simpson County.”
PlastiCycle expects to begin production in Franklin during the first quarter of 2022. For more information on PlastiCycle or the Franklin, Simpson County area, contact Dennis Griffin at 270-586-4477 or at fsindustry@bellsouth.net.
