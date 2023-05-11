A Franklin, Ky. Police Officer was arrested Wednesday, May 03, 2023, in Logan County and charged with four counts of Cruelty to Animals Second Degree.

The Logan County Sheriff’s Department responded to a complaint of dogs being left in a house at 920 Mimosa Lane, Russellville in Brookhaven subdivision. The house was in the process of being repossessed and possibly vacated.

