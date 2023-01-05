FRANWS-01-05-23 Celebration of Life

Safe Haven Baby Box located at the Bowling Green Fire Department Station 7, 385 Lovers Lane.

January is National Celebrate Life month. In honor of that, and if you find yourself with a newborn infant — an infant who is medically determined to be less than 30 days old — and in a position of making a difficult decision, know there are answers and safe options. Options include anonymously and safely surrendering your child.

Kentucky Revised Statues (KRS) 405.075, called the Rep. Thomas J. Burch Safe Infants Act passed in 2021, allows for parents, who express no intention to return for the child, to anonymously surrender their newborn with an emergency provider, police, or fire station, hospital, or participating place of worship — no questions asked — without being pursued or considered to have abandoned or endangered their child (as explained in KRS Chapters 508 and 530). If the infant is placed in a newborn safety device, such as the Safe Haven Baby Box, the parents have more anonymity, if desired. A device that is now within a safe distance for Logan Countians to access.

