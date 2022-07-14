The Franklin City Commission on Monday heard first reading of a rezoning ordinance for a site where a mixed-use commercial development is planned.
The ordinance rezones approximately 7.7 acres on the east side of Garvin Lane and north side of Highway 100 East from interstate interchange district to highway business.
The Franklin-Simpson Planning and Zoning Commission recommended the zone change.
No vote is taken on first reading of a city ordinance.
The commission was told the Franklin Forward community survey is ready. Information about how to take the survey will be included in city utility bills, will be presented to different organizations, sent to the local school system and will be posted at various locations.
Results of the survey will be used to develop a comprehensive plan for community growth.
Compass Minerals was awarded the city’s road salt bid.
The city participated in the salt bid reverse auction conducted by the Kentucky Association of Counties in conjunction with the Kentucky League of Cities. The Compass Minerals bid was submitted for the commission’s consideration following the reverse auction.
The commission approved the sale of surplus city owned property sold through a recent online GovDeals surplus property auction.
The city began utilizing the online auction platform through GovDeals in April 2019 and since then has sold 50 items for a total net proceeds of approximately $140,000.
During the latest auction, 12 items were sold for a total of $32,386.
And, approval was given to a three-year contract renewal with the Westlaw computer research program. It allows access to statutes and case law from around the country.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.