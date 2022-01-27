Jamie Powell has filed as a candidate for re election as a Franklin City Commissioner in the November general election. Powell filed on January 24.
Franklin City Commission races are nonpartisan.
Powell is in his 14th year as a city commissioner. He is seeking an eighth term on the commission.
An Allen County native, Powell has lived in Simpson County 49 years. He is a member of Calvary Baptist Church and a member of the Franklin Electric Plant Board.
Powell was a member of the Franklin Police Department for 31 years including 15 years as police chief. He is an Allen County High School graduate and took college courses through Eastern Kentucky University while he was a Franklin Police officer and he is a U.S. Navy veteran.
“I want to continue the things we (city commission) have started, bring in more industries and better paying jobs, keep our youth in Franklin and Simpson County and keep Franklin a safe, happy and progressive place to live,” Powell said.
Powell has two daughters, Tammy Poteet and Samantha Powell and two granddaughters.
