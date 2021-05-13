Franklin’s measurable rainfall in April was almost 1.7 inches below the month’s average.
The 2.52 inches of rain that was recorded was 1.69 inches less than the April average of 4.21 inches.
Through April 30 a total of 17.44 inches of rain had been recorded so far during 2021, which is 1.16 inches more than the 16.28 inches average through the first four months of a calendar year.
The most rainfall recorded during a single calendar day in April was eight tenths of one inch on April 29.
There were seven days with measurable rain during April.
Franklin’s high temperature during April was 83 degrees and the low was 27. The average daily high temperature was 67 degrees and the average daily low was 44.
