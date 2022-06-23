Simpson County Schools has added four school resource officers. The Simpson County Board of Education approved utilizing the four additional officers during a special called meeting on June 16.
There was already one school resource officer in the school district, Simpson County Deputy Sheriff Bart Blythe. The additional four officers will enable the district to have one school resource officer in each school in the district.
Although it was already being considered, the recent shootings at a school in Texas played a role in adding the four additional school resource officers.
“Obviously, the incident in Texas brought this issue to the forefront much quicker. However, we had been discussing the need for more additional officers. One of our top priorities is safety and we feel that adding additional SRO’s (school resource officers) adds another layer of safety to our schools,” Simpson County Schools Superintendent Tim Schlosser said. “School safety is a complicated issue, but we want to do everything within our power to make sure that we are providing the safest environment for our students, staff and community.”
The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office coordinates the school resource officer program for the local school district and is in the process of selecting the new officers.
The school district will partner with the city and county governments to fund the school resource officers.
