Representative McPherson recognized by Kentucky Partnership for Commonsense Justice

Shawn McPherson, 22nd District State representative, of Allen County, was recognized as a “2021 Partner for Commonsense Justice” by local business, community and education leaders.
A press release says the award from the Kentucky Partnership for Commonsense Justice (PCJ) recognizes state legislators who went above and beyond in Frankfort to protect small businesses, healthcare providers, and schools from frivolous COVID-19 lawsuits.
The release says McPherson’s recognition from the group stems from his support of Senate Bill 5. The bill provides protections for health care providers, businesses, organizations, schools, and individuals who have reopened and are following recommended guidelines amid the Coronavirus pandemic.
The press release says the legislation enjoyed support from a large coalition of groups from the business, medical, education, retail, and many other sectors.
McPherson pushed for the bill’s passage and spoke in its favor on the state House floor.
The “2021 Partner for Commonsense Justice” award was presented at the Scottsville — Allen County Chamber of Commerce by state and local supporters of the bill who represent the small business, health, and education sectors.
The press release says prior to the start of the General Assembly’s 2021 legislative session, a poll was conducted by the firm Mason-Dixon showing overwhelming support from Kentuckians for COVID-19 liability protections.
The release says when asked if businesses that act in good faith when reopening during the COVID-19 pandemic should or should not be provided protections from lawsuits, 67% agreed that they should while 22% did not support such protections. Support was mainly even among all Kentucky regions, age, gender, and party registration.
PCJ is a coalition of job creators, healthcare providers, small business owners, and taxpayers concerned about Kentucky’s liability climate.
The state’s 22nd House District consists of all of Simpson County and all of Allen County along with a portion of southern Warren County.
