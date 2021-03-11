Franklin-Simpson Planning and Zoning Commission approved a preliminary major subdivision plat, and a public hearing on a zone change request was tabled on March 2.
Larry Smith presented the preliminary major subdivision plat for Autumn Lake Subdivision, consisting of 43 lots, to be constructed near Kennedy Lane in south Franklin.
The public hearing on a request to rezone a 25-acre parcel immediately northeast of 1350 Roark Road from agriculture to residential — single family will be held at a special called planning and zoning commission meeting on Tuesday, March 30 beginning at 6:30 p.m. at the Ag Building at Community Park.
CoCo, LLC is seeking the zone change.
The regular April 6 planning and zoning commission meeting was rescheduled for April 13 due to spring break in the Simpson County School System.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.