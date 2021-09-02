Franklin-Simpson Wildcats’ football team lost their season opener to the Greenwood Gators 36-13 last Friday night at James “Shadetree” Mathews Stadium at Hugh Crowdus Field. The Wildcats’ overall record stands at 0-2 as the Gators improve to 2-0.
“Kids came out with a great first drive of the game and the defense played great in the first half,” Wildcats’ football head coach Max Chaney said. “I love our fight but for the second game in a row, we went into a lull where we got out of it and then get back in it. We’re young with a lot of kids playing in different and new positions. This is why we play these games. Coach (William) Howard is a good vouch as Greenwood is a formidable opponent. We wanted to get tested early and we have been for the past two weeks. Another good game for our young guys to get that kind of experience.”
Franklin-Simpson scored on the game’s initial possession as senior Omar Harrison’s 2-yard touchdown run capped off an eight play, 60-yard drive for an early 7-0 lead.
Greenwood’s special teams turned the momentum of the game in their favor as junior Andrew Hatcher returned a punt 81 yards for a touchdown. Senior James Salchli ran for the two-point conversion for an 8-7 lead.
“I thought that we were getting held at the 50-yard line but instead, they called the holding penalty on us,” Chaney said. “We had some guys get out of their lanes. We had some fresh guys in because others were catching their wind, taking a break. But what is upsetting about this is that we work on kickoff and punt return four times a week. We don’t foresee that coming when we put in a lot of reps.”
Right before the end of the 1st Half, junior Loftoin Howard threw a 3-yard touchdown pass to senior Lake Ratliff for a 15-7 lead at halftime.
The Gators took their opening possession in the 3td Quarter for a touchdown as sopgonmore Tel Tel Long’s 5-yard touchdown run gave them a 22-7 lead.
The Wildcats scored a touchdown on the opening play of the 4th Quarter as senior Luke Richardson threw a 3-yard touchdown pass to senior Andrew Ogles on 4th and Goal, making the score 22-13.
Bur Greenwood’s senior Marquese Trussell caught a 76-yard touchdown catch and run on one drive and on the following drive, he ran for a 21-yard touchdown run that propelled them to the 36-13 victory.
“The guys are upset. We have been right there in our two games and we have come up with a loss. If they’re not upset, that would be upsetting to me.” Chaney said. “They have played hard in both games but I feel like we will be in a much better spot once we get through these early wave of games. All of our goals are still intact. From January to now, we have been preaching to win the district championship. We have been thrown a few curveballs with our injuries and we’re trying to battle through it.”
Franklin-Simpson outgained Greenwood 298-268 in yards of total offense. Omar Harrison led the Wildcats’ ground game with 111 yards on 15 carries for a touchdown with junior Landon Graves having 55 yards on eight carries.
Marquese Trussell had 12 carries for 98 yards for a touchdown along with a 76-yard touchdown reception for the Gators. Tel Tel Long had eight carries for 37 yards for a touchdown.
“I told the guys before the game that it was going to be a physical battle, They (Franklin-Simpson) are a good football team that wants to run it right at you,” Gators’ head football coach William Howard said. “Tough to get anything going in the first half as we had some opportunities that we missed on but our depth helped with the way we were able to play in the second half. We have a few more kids playing on one side of the ball whereas they have kids playing on both sides of the ball.”
Franklin-Simpson travels to White House, TN to play the White House Heritage Patriots on Friday night. Kickoff time is at 7 p.m. and 1220 WFKN Franklin radio will broadcast the game starting at 6:30 p.m. and on the internet at www.franklinfavorite.com and click on WFKN in the blue toolbar. Then click on the WFKN sports tab and press the play button.
