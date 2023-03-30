Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced in his March 23 Team Kentucky Update his approval of more than $1 million in discretionary transportation funding to six counties, including Simpson County, for road repairs.

The funding is administered through the Department of Rural and Municipal Aid in the Transportation Cabinet. The remaining counties receiving this new round of funding are Daviess, Knott, Lyon, Robertson, and Trimble.

— Submitted

