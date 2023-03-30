Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced in his March 23 Team Kentucky Update his approval of more than $1 million in discretionary transportation funding to six counties, including Simpson County, for road repairs.
The funding is administered through the Department of Rural and Municipal Aid in the Transportation Cabinet. The remaining counties receiving this new round of funding are Daviess, Knott, Lyon, Robertson, and Trimble.
“Our communities need safe, well-maintained local streets and roads in order to grow and thrive. The funding I’m announcing today (March 23) will make a positive difference in these communities,” said Governor Beshear. “Local streets and roads are vitally important to the Kentuckians who rely on them every day, and I’m glad to be able to offer this type of support.”
The exact amount of funding awarded to each county or the road projects the funds will be used for were not included in the governor’s announcement.
