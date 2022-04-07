A bill that would lower Kentucky’s personal income tax rate and extend the sales tax to more services has passed a state House vote.
The state house approved House Bill 8 by a 67-23 vote on April 1.
Under the bill, the state’s 5% individual income tax rate would be lowered incrementally over a period of years until it is eliminated.
The reduction would reduce the individual income tax rate to 4% beginning January 1, 2023, and provide a further rate reduction in future years if total state general fund receipts exceed certain levels; however, the tax rate shall not exceed a reduction of more than one percentage point in a calendar year.
As long as certain income levels are met, the bill would eventually reduce the personal income tax rate to zero.
It has been reported the percentage-point drop would save taxpayers an estimated $1 billion.
In order to keep taxes balanced, the bill would add sales tax to a number of services.
A press release from the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce says the state organization applauds lowering the state’s individual income tax.
“The Kentucky Chamber applauds the General Assembly for prioritizing lowering Kentucky’s individual income tax,” the press release said. “House Bill 8 takes a historic step toward fundamentally changing Kentucky’s tax code by articulating a clear plan to phase out the state’s individual income tax, which is crucial to ensuring the Commonwealth can compete with surrounding states to attract talent and commerce.
“The Kentucky Chamber has remained a vocal advocate for tax reform because of the key role it plays in Kentucky’s economic future. With this plan in place, we encourage lawmakers to remain committed to seeing it through and continuing the important work of comprehensive tax reform in future legislative sessions.”
“From the stand point of lowering taxes, anytime you lower taxes it appears to be a good thing, “Franklin-Simpson Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Steve Thurmond said. “As far as House Bill 8 is concerned, although it has a lot of other intricacies to it, the main thing is the income tax will go down incrementally over a period of time.
“The biggest thing I see with it is there are a lot of things that have to be met before it will come down, there has to be excess revenue and different guidelines that the legislature put in. It’s not just the business of every year for the next four or five years we’re going to lower income tax.”
Thurmond expressed a concern about the legislation.
“The problem I see sometimes in lowering taxes, then if things go south, you have to go back in and you have to raise taxes,” he said.
Thurmond also said: “From the standpoint of businesses and industry here, it certainly could help us because we’re bordering a state that has no income tax, that’s Tennessee, and right now the advantage we have over Tennessee is their sales tax is 9.75% and ours is at 6%.
“And while House Bill 8 doesn’t affect sales tax, people can live across the line and pay no income tax, come across into Kentucky and buy their items at 6% or groceries at no tax or prescriptions at no tax and they get the best of both worlds. If we have a lower income tax or no income tax, then we sort of take the idea of them living in Tennessee away and everything is a benefit to living in Kentucky.
“We need the workforce, it certainly would help our businesses the more people we have living in our community, so I think it could be a benefit that way.”
He again expressed some caution about the legislation, “I think anytime we look at a tax base like this, you have to consider that as good as it sounds to say we’re going to lower taxes, there’s always another side to it that could present problems to us down the road.
“The one thing I would caution people to remember is, there are goals that have to be met ... before the legislature would lower the tax. So there are some strings attached to the bill.”
House Bill 8 will now go into the Senate committee. House Bill 8 has to pass the full Senate before it goes to Gov. Andy Beshear for his signature or a veto.
