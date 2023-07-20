Holly Crandal Hanner is the foreperson of the July 2023 through January 2024 term of the Simpson County grand jury.
The remaining members of the grand jury include Jessica Carol Benshoff, Lisa Michelle Carver, Samuel Andrew Dearmond, Michael Douglas Downey, George Clarence Forshee, Tina Marie Harris, and Richard Scott Hicks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.