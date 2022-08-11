VFW Post 5706 in Franklin is participating in a statewide effort by the VFW to collect items and monetary donations for flood victims in eastern Kentucky.
Items being collected include nonperishable food items, new socks, new T-shirts and new underwear, toiletries, cleaning supplies and money cards.
Checks will also be accepted. Checks are to be made payable to “VFW State of Kentucky” and in the memo line write “Disaster Relief of Eastern Kentucky.”
All monetary donations will go to disaster relief in eastern Kentucky.
The donations can be taken to VFW Post 5706 on North Main Street across from McDonald’s. The items will be picked up Saturday and taken to eastern Kentucky.
For more information, call VFW Post 5706 at 270-586-9125.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.