Simpson County’s Annual Memorial Day Service is Sunday, May 28 at Greenlawn Cemetery beginning at 2 p.m.
Simpson County Judge Executive Mason Barnes will be the speaker.
Simpson County’s Annual Memorial Day Service is Sunday, May 28 at Greenlawn Cemetery beginning at 2 p.m.
Simpson County Judge Executive Mason Barnes will be the speaker.
The Simpson County Honor Guard will present the American flag, present a wreath and play taps during the service.
All U.S. military veterans and the rest of the public are invited to attend. Chairs will be provided for those wanting to sit near the podium.
AMVETS Post 110 is hosting the service. All veterans’ organizations are invited to take part.
AMVETS Post 110 will place American flags on the graves of military veterans at Greenlawn Cemetery on Saturday, May 27 from 7 until 7:30 a.m.
Volunteers are welcome to come and assist in placing the flags on the graves.
Flags will be provided. Volunteers should bring screwdrivers to help put the flags in the ground.
