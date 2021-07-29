Separate traffic stops by the Simpson County Sheriff’s Office with in about three and a half hours of each other on Nashville Road resulted in drug related charges against two people.
Kimberly Ann Whited, 27, of Huntsville, Alabama was charged following the first traffic stop with possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance -heroin and drug paraphernalia — buy or possession.
She was also charged with failure to produce insurance card, operating on a suspended or revoked operators license and failure to wear seat belts.
The arrest citation said a green leafy substance was allegedly in the vehicle Ms. Whited was driving and a used needle was allegedly in her possession.
The citation said she was also charged in connection with items allegedly found later in her purse located in a room at Super 8 Motel.
The items inside the purse allegedly included needles, a baggie and spoons all containing suspected heroin, a baggie containing a white crystal like substance and a green leafy substance inside a marijuana grinder.
She was arrested following a traffic stop at about 10:40 p.m. on Friday, July 16
Stewart J. Barry, 29, of Portland, Tennessee was arrested following a traffic stop conducted at about 2 a.m. on Saturday, July 17.
Barry was charged with possession of a controlled substance — drug unspecified, drug paraphernalia — buy or possession, rear license not illuminated and license to be in possession.
The arrest citation said two folded pieces of paper money containing a pink substance, one identified as Roxicodone, were allegedly in the vehicle driven by Barry.
The citation said a piece of paper, also with Roxicodone, was allegedly in Barry’s possession.
Deputy sheriff Quintin Wright made the arrests.
The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Scottsville man on charges of possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine and possession of marijuana following a traffic stop on Monday, July 19.
George D. Brown, 40, was also charged with drug paraphernalia — buy or possession, failure to produce insurance card, speeding, failure to wear seat belts, instructional permit violations and operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license.
The arrest citation said Brown was allegedly in possession of a smoking pipe and baggies containing a white crystal like substance and a bag containing a green leafy substance.
Deputy sheriff Quntin Wright made the arrest at about 6 p.m. following the traffic stop on Scottsville Road.
Franklin Police is investigating a burglary at a business on North College Street.
The burglary at Forshee Real Estate occurred between 4 p.m. on Friday, July 9 and 8:35 a.m. on Monday, July 12.
Police said two survival pocket knives and three old coins, all with a total value of $91, were stolen.
A broken window was discovered in a room where an office is located and several items had been tampered with and misplaced.
Officer Jacoby Scharklet filed the offense report.
