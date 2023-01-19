Southcentral Kentucky Community and Technical College (SKYCTC) is supporting a new award to recognize high school teachers and guidance counselors for their outstanding efforts in assisting students with their college-going plans. The SKYCTC Pathfinder High School Teacher/Counselor Recognition Award will be awarded to one teacher or counselor in South Central Kentucky. SKYCTC is one of 16 colleges in the Kentucky Community and Technical College System (KCTCS) participating in the award selection and an overall statewide award winner will be selected from the 16 college winners.
“High school teachers and counselors play a critical role in assisting students with their post high school education and career plans,” SKYCTC Vice President of Student Services Brooke Justice said. “We want to honor the ‘unsung heroes’ who provide students with mentoring and support as they make important decisions about their future.”
