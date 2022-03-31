Fire destroyed a residence at 5955 Morgantown Road on March 26.
Franklin-Simpson Fire Rescue was called to the fire at 1:50 a.m. and was on the scene until 6:30.
F-S Fire Rescue Chief Leslie Goodrum said the occupant of the residence, Dale Blaylock, was not home at the time of the fire.
A neighbor saw the fire and called authorities.
Goodrum said the older wood frame structure was partially collapsed when firefighters arrived.
The cause of the fire is unknown.
There were no injuries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.