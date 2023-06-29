FRANWS-06-19-23 MORROW RECIEVES AWARD

SEEK Museum’s Michael Morrow recently received the Dr. James C. Klotter Lifetime Dedication to Kentucky History Award.

 Photograph submitted

Michael Morrow, Director of the SEEK Museum, was recently presented with the James C. Klotter Lifetime Dedication to Kentucky History Award by the Kentucky Historical Society (KHS) on June 3rd in Frankfort.

In a release, KHS said, “This year’s history award winners represent communities from across Kentucky in categories that include a range of disciplines from education to publication, along with special awards named after some of the commonwealth’s greatest historians. Special awards include the Dr. James C. Klotter Lifetime Dedication to Kentucky History Award, the Brigadier General William R. Buster Award, and the Thomas D. Clark Award of Excellence.

