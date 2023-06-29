Michael Morrow, Director of the SEEK Museum, was recently presented with the James C. Klotter Lifetime Dedication to Kentucky History Award by the Kentucky Historical Society (KHS) on June 3rd in Frankfort.
In a release, KHS said, “This year’s history award winners represent communities from across Kentucky in categories that include a range of disciplines from education to publication, along with special awards named after some of the commonwealth’s greatest historians. Special awards include the Dr. James C. Klotter Lifetime Dedication to Kentucky History Award, the Brigadier General William R. Buster Award, and the Thomas D. Clark Award of Excellence.
“The Commonwealth is fortunate to have over 370 history-related organizations,” said KHS Executive Director Scott Alvey. “From history museums, historic sites and parks to historical societies and Kentucky historians, they play a fundamental role in understanding what it means to be a Kentuckian. The annual Kentucky History Awards recognizes outstanding work done in Kentucky history and the community of public historians who help us see the unfolding story of our past.”
Twenty-five individuals and organizations were recognized for their contributions to the field of history. Another 19 organizations were recognized for receiving grants through the Local History Trust Fund totaling more than $44,400 for research, exhibition expansion, technology updates and programming projects. Among those honored, was Russellville’s Michael Morrow.
Joe Gran Clark, board chairman of the SEEK Museum, said, “Getting to know and work with Michael Morrow has been one of the most rewarding experiences of my life. Michael has an incredible mind, and he also has a wonderful heart and spirit.
“This award affirms the importance of his commitment to discovering, archiving and sharing the buried and neglected history related to African Americans.
“The SEEK Museum would not exist without his vision and hard work, and I believe that his legacy will be a better understanding among people about how the past affects the present.”
KHS created the James C. Klotter Lifetime Dedication to Kentucky History Award in 2019 in honor of Klotter, a Georgetown College emeritus professor of history, author of countless books on Kentucky history, and former state historian. According to KHS, the Lifetime Dedication to Kentucky History Award is “presented to an individual who has demonstrated a consistent, long-term commitment to Kentucky history through their work, writings or support of historical organizations in Kentucky.”
