The South Central Kentucky Drug Task Force arrested three Allen County residents on drug charges in Franklin on Friday, Nov. 19.
A press release from the drug task force says its agents were working a joint investigation with Allen County Scottsville Crime Task Force.
Drug task force agents, Simpson County Sheriff’s Office deputies, and the Franklin Police Department’s K-9 Unit conducted a traffic stop on Scottsville Road.
The driver, Jade Jackson (Taylor), 31, of Scottsville, was allegedly found in possession of approximately three ounces of suspected methamphetamine.
Ms. Jackson was lodged in the Simpson County Jail.
Based on information gathered during the investigation, agents were granted a search warrant for a hotel in Franklin, which was then served by Franklin Police, the Simpson County Sheriff’s Office and drug task force agents.
The release said Victoria Payne, 32, of Adolphus, and Joshua Mosley, 36, of Scottsville, were located inside the room.
Agents allegedly located a large sum of money, drug paraphernalia, and approximately one pound two ounces of suspected methamphetamine.
Mosley and Ms. Payne were also lodged in the Simpson County Jail.
Ms. Jackson was charged with trafficking in controlled substances — equal to or greater than two grams of methamphetamine.
Ms. Payne and Mosley were charged with trafficking in controlled substances — equal to or greater than two grams of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, and acquire property/ enterprise from income from trafficking in controlled substances.
Franklin Police arrested a Franklin man on a possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine charge following a traffic stop on Sunday, Nov. 21.
Lester Haze Webb, 43, was also charged with drug paraphernalia — buy or possession, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of controlled substance and two traffic violations.
The arrest citation said suspected methamphetamine and suspected methamphetamine residue were allegedly in the vehicle driven by Webb.
Officer Troy Lamastus made the arrest at 1:45 a.m. following the traffic stop on East Cedar Street at the intersection of Robey Street.
Franklin Police is investigating the thefts of some $1,200 worth of items from Lowe’s on Nashville Road.
The items were shoplifted from the store on three dates, November 6, October 15 and October 14.
Police said miscellaneous power tools and hand tools were stolen.
Officer Brian Wise filed the offense report.
A Franklin man faces nine charges after a vehicle pursuit that started in Simpson County and ended in Tennessee.
Charles C. Bush, 44, is charged with fleeing or evading police in a motor vehicle, wanton endangerment involving a police officer and seven traffic violations.
The arrest citation said Simpson County Deputy Sheriff Wyatt Harper attempted a traffic stop of a pick up truck allegedly driven by Bush on November 11 at about 11:15 p.m. on Nashville Road near Tractor Supply.
The citation said the vehicle allegedly continued south on Nashville Road at a high rate of speed. During the pursuit the pick up truck also traveled on Peden Mill Road, Draper Road and Coker Ford Road in Tennessee.
The citation said the vehicle left the road multiple times before coming to stop in a ditch on Coker Ford Road.
Tennessee deputies initially took Bush into custody.
Bush was arrested on a warrant for the nine Simpson County charges on Nov. 17.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.