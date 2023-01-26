A brand new traffic signal has been installed at the intersection of KY 100 and KY 73 in Simpson County. Crews worked on the signal for several days.
There were flashing yellow beacons at the intersection, but due to recent crash activity and traffic patterns, a traffic signal was deemed necessary. Motorists should use caution as it will take time for people to adjust to the new signal.
