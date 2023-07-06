A No True Bill has been returned by the Simpson County Grand Jury on a charge of manslaughter — second degree stemming from a pedestrian struck by a vehicle on South Railroad Street on Nov. 25, 2022. The No True Bill was returned in the case of Kody Lee Castleberry, 31, of Franklin.
A No True Bill is returned when a grand jury finds insufficient evidence to return an indictment. The charge is dismissed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.