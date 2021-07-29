Simpson County’s June unemployment rate was one% higher than May’s rate.
Despite the increase Simpson County had the district’s lowest and state’s sixth lowest unemployment rate in June.
Kentucky Labor Force Estimates place Simpson County’s June unemployment rate at 4.7%. May’s rate was 3.7%.
Simpson County’s June 2021 unemployment rate was 1.8% lower than the June 2020 rate of 6.5%.
During June 2021 Simpson County had a civilian labor force of 8,731 people of which 8,317 were employed leaving 414 as unemployed.
Simpson County’s June unemployment rate was lower than the Barren River Area Development District’s 5.1%, lower than the state’s 5.5 and lower than the nation’s 6.1%.
Logan County, at 4.7%, also had the district’s lowest and state’s sixth lowest unemployment rate in June. Edmonson County had the district’s highest unemployment rate at 6.1%.
Allen County and Warren County each posted unemployment rates of 4.9%.
Unemployment rates rose in 59 Kentucky counties between June 2020 and June 2021, fell in 55, and stayed the same in six counties.
Woodford County recorded the lowest unemployment rate in the state in June 2021 at 4.1%. Magoffin County recorded the highest unemployment rate at 12.1%.
Unemployment statistics are based on estimates and are compiled to measure trends rather than to count the number of people who are working. Civilian labor force statistics include persons who are actively seeking employment, not those who have not looked for work during the past four weeks.
