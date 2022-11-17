Simpson County Judge- Executive Mason Barnes and Franklin Mayor Larry Dixon were reelected in the November general election. City voters picked one new Franklin city commissioner while voters in the west magisterial district elected a new member to Simpson Fiscal Court.
Barnes (R) won a second term as Simpson County judge executive defeating Brent Deweese (D). Barnes received 4,146 votes. Deweese received 1,599.
Barnes shared his thoughts about being reelected to a second term as county judge executive during an interview with WFKN.
“I was sitting here four years ago and had just won my first term as county judge executive and I knew there were some things that we needed to work on, Barnes said. “We, fiscal court, have done some really good things, we’ve worked together and done some good things. There is always more to do.
I’m just thankful that the voters here in Simpson County have put their trust in me to be the one that leads this community forward these next four years.”
Barnes talked about Simpson County’s growth.
“We’re experiencing unprecedented growth. One of the things we’ve got to do is deal with our planning and zoning regulations to make sure we mold that growth where and how we want it to be,” he said. “We’ve done a little bit of that these first four years, but we’re going to have to take that up a notch probably in these next four years just so the growth is like we want it, where we want it.
We want to grow, you know the opposite of growing is dying. We don’t want our community to die.”
In the Franklin mayoral race, Dixon also won a second term defeating Kelly Bush. Dixon got 1,254 votes while Bush got 1,187.
Dixon discussed his this thoughts about being reelected to a second term as mayor that night on WFKN.
“It is a joy and a pleasure for me to be reelected as the mayor of Franklin for another term. I love this community. I love serving this community,” Dixon said. “I’m looking forward to serving the people and accomplishing the things that we have in place to see through.”
Dixon talked about what he would like to see the Franklin City Commission accomplish during the next four years.
“We have a lot of things in the works and a lot of things to accomplish. I know there have been some comments about sewers. We’re working on those constantly. Sewers, water and all of this, is an ongoing situation for the city, he said. “So we have to continue to work on those projects to keep our community moving and going with the growth that we are seeing and the growth we anticipate coming into our city and community.”
In the six-candidate race for the four Franklin city commission seats incumbents Jamie Powell, Wendell Stewart and Herbert Williams were reelected. City voters also elected a new in coming commissioner, Dale McCreary.
Powell was the top vote getter in the city commission race with 1,418 votes followed by Stewart (1,375), McCreary (1,312) and Williams (1,222).
Incumbent Brownie Bennett lost by one vote her bid for reelection finishing fifth with 1,221 votes. Another challenger, Buddy Sliger, Jr. received 961 votes.
Bennett requested a recanvass of the votes in the city commission race. The recanvass, which is a check of vote totals from each voting machine, is scheduled for 9 a.m. November 17 at the county clerk’s office.
City races in Franklin are nonpartisan.
Jeffrey Burr (R) defeated incumbent Nathaniel Downey (D) for west district magistrate on Simpson Fiscal Court. Burr received 724 votes. Downey received 563.
With Burr’s win all members of Simpson Fiscal Court will be Republicans when the new court takes office in January.
There were no other races for fiscal court magistrate in the general election.
The lone constable race on the ballot was also in the West District. Incumbent Chuck Fleming (D) defeated challenger Darryl L. Carver (R). Fleming got 638 votes while Carver got 622.
Austin Johnson (R) with 3,658 votes won the race for Simpson County Clerk defeating Dewana Eaton (D) who received 2,064 votes.
Ashley Douglas defeated Timothy D. Mefford in the non partisan race for Family Court Judge in the 49th Judicial Circuit, Second Division that serves Simpson and Allen counties. Douglas won in both counties. In Simpson County, she received 2,562 votes with Mefford receiving 2,233. She defeated Mefford by 164 votes in Allen County.
Other Simpson County winners of nonpartisan judicial races on the ballot were Kelly Thompson, Jr. for Supreme Court Justice from the Second District with 2,888 votes and Jeff S. Taylor for Court of Appeals Judge, Second Appellate District, First Division with 2,376 votes.
Simpson County winners in statewide races were Rand Paul (R) who received 3,975 votes in the U.S. Senate race and James Comer (R) who received 4,192 votes in the race for U.S. Congress representing Kentucky’s First Congressional District.
The “Yes” votes won the two proposed Constitutional Amendments in Simpson County. Question one (Yes — 2,738 No — 2,259) related to the lengths of state legislative sessions while question two (Yes — 3,065 No — 2,424) was an issue pertaining to abortion.
There were almost 20 unopposed offices on the ballot.
A total of 5,822, or about 38% of Simpson County’s registered voters, cast ballots in the general election.
Voter registration books have reopened. Contact the county clerk’s office for voter registration information.
