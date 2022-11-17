Simpson County Judge- Executive Mason Barnes and Franklin Mayor Larry Dixon were reelected in the November general election. City voters picked one new Franklin city commissioner while voters in the west magisterial district elected a new member to Simpson Fiscal Court.

Barnes (R) won a second term as Simpson County judge executive defeating Brent Deweese (D). Barnes received 4,146 votes. Deweese received 1,599.

