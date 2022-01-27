The Pinterest 4-H Club is collecting items for Blessing Bags to distribute to the homeless.
Items being collected include travel size shampoo, travel size body wash, toothbrushes, travel size toothpaste, feminine hygiene products, portable first aid kits, deodorant, travel size tissues, dry snacks such as packages of crackers and cookies, water, socks and gloves.
Donations are needed at the Simpson County Extension Service Office no later than Feb. 8. Travel items are suggested due to taking up less space. Samples from hotels will be accepted.
For more information, call Simpson County Extension Agent for 4-H Catherine Webster at 270-586-4484.
