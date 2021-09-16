An undisclosed amount of cash was taken in an armed robbery at German American Bank at 1200 S. Main St. on Thursday, Sept. 9, between 1 p.m. and 1:15 p.m.
According to a Franklin Police press release, police were told that a black male with a small bucket hat, camo shirt and jacket in jeans entered the bank, demanded money and showed the bank teller a firearm.
The male then exited the bank and fled in a black passenger car.
The male is described as tall with a slim build.
The make of the car is unknown.
No one was injured.
The investigation is being conducted by Franklin Police and the FBI.
Anyone with information is asked to call Franklin Police Detective Travis Frank at 270-586-7167.
