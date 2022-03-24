A Simpson Circuit Court jury returned a guilty verdict on a charge of murder in connection with the 2018 death of a teenager in Franklin.
The jury recommended that Jordan G. Alford, 27, receive a 20-year sentence. Final sentencing is set for June 6. Alford remains lodged in the Simpson County Detention Center.
Alford was a Portland, Tenn., resident at the time of his arrest.
The Commonwealth’s Attorney Office says the charge stems from the bludgeoning death of Damian Cook on August 7, 2018, at a residence on Brown Road in Franklin.
Cook was 19 at the time of his death.
Trial began on March 7 and ended March 15.
The Commonwealth was represented by Commonwealth’s Attorney Corey Morgan. Buel Alan Simpson represented Alford. Judge Mark A. Thurmond presided.
