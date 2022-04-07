Simpson Fiscal Court approved second reading of one ordinance and approved first reading of another ordinance both related to the purchase of new emergency radio communications equipment at their meeting on March 29.
Second and final reading approval was given to an ordinance amending the county budget adding $1,570,934 in revenue and appropriations.
The majority of the amendment, $1,475,000, is American Rescue Plan Act revenue used for the purchase of the new communications equipment.
Also, first reading approval was given to an ordinance approving an inter-local agreement with the city of Franklin for the purchase of the new communications equipment.
County ordinances must be approved on a first and second reading vote and be published to take effect.
The county and city are jointly funding the $2.8 million cost of the new equipment to be used by emergency service agencies. The new system will replace the current system that is more than 15 years old.
Approval was given to advertise for an engineering firm for the Kenny Perry Road low water crossing bridge replacement project.
The court approved receipt of the Simpson County Jail’s proposed 2022-23 budget. No action other than receiving the jail budget was required at this time. The jail’s budget will be included in the county’s overall 2022-23 fiscal year budget that takes effect July 1.
