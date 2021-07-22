A Franklin woman was injured in a traffic collision at the intersection of Akin Avenue and Morgantown Road on Friday, July 9.
Ruby L. Houskins, 83, was taken by Franklin-Simpson Ambulance Service to The Medical Center at Franklin for treatment.
Franklin Police said Houskins was the driver of a 2015 Ford Escape involved in the collision with a 2015 Honda Civic driven by Matthew D. Weikal, 21, of Ashland City, Tennessee.
Police said Houskins was traveling on Morgantown Road and Weikal was traveling on Akin Avenue attempting to turn onto Morgantown Road when their vehicles collided.
Officer Jenna Trodglen filed the report on the collision that happened at about 5:20 p.m.
The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Franklin man on a charge of wanton endangerment and three other charges on Saturday, July 10.
Cameron Lee Witt, 32, was also charged with failure to wear seat belts, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance — second offense — aggravating circumstance and possession of open alcohol beverage container in motor vehicle prohibited.
The arrest citation said the sheriff’s office was dispatched to a location on Loving Chapel Road at about 6:50 p.m. for a male that was described as badly injured.
The citation said when arresting deputy sheriff Quntin Wright arrived he observed Witt and another man lying in a ditch. The other man had what was described as serious injuries to his face.
Lee told the deputy the other man was leaning out of the vehicle driven by Lee taking a snap chat when he fell out.
No additional information about the man who fell from the vehicle was on the citation.
Franklin Police is investigating the theft of a 50-inch television from a residence in the 700 block of Claire Avenue.
Police said the television was taken on Friday, July 9 sometime after 7:30 that morning. The theft was reported at about 5:45 that afternoon.
The report said the front door was locked when the resident left for work that morning, but was unlocked when she arrived home.
The television is valued at $400. A wooden jewelry box containing arrowheads with a total value of $50 was also stolen.
Officer Monta Cherry filed the offense report.
A Franklin woman was arrested by the Simpson County Sheriff’s Office on two drug related charges at her Sarver Street residence on Tuesday, July 6.
Nicole K. Bowman, 34, was charged with possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia — buy or possession.
The arrest citation said items allegedly found in a bedroom at the residence included three glass smoking pipes including one with suspected residue inside it and a baggie containing suspected meth residue.
The citation said a knife with suspected meth residue on it was allegedly found in her possession.
The citation said arresting deputy sheriff Quintin Wright went to the residence in reference to an active Simpson District Court warrant for Ms. Bowman when the drug related items were allegedly discovered.
The arrest was made at 12:10 a.m.
The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Russellville woman on two drug related charges after a traffic stop on Russellville Road on Tuesday, July 6.
Shelly Lynn Inman, 30, was charged with prescription controlled substance not in proper container and possession of an unspecified controlled substance.
The arrest citation said Ms. Inman allegedly had possession of a bottle with the label pulled off that contained ten Oxycodone pills.
She was also arrested on charges of speeding and failure to notify address change to department of transportation.
Deputy sheriff Quintin Wright made the arrest at about 6:20 p.m.
