The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Franklin man on a possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine charge following a traffic stop on Saturday, June 26.
Robert B. Bullington, 22, was also charged drug paraphernalia — buy or possession, operating a vehicle with expired operator’s license and failure to or improper signal.
The arrest citation said Bullington was allegedly in possession of what was identified as methamphetamine and items containing suspected methamphetamine.
Deputy sheriff Wyatt Harper made the arrest at about 7:45 p.m. following the traffic stop on North Main Street at the intersection of Lawrence Street.
The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Joelton, Tennessee man on a possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine charge following a traffic stop on Steele Road on Saturday, June 26.
Justin Lee Proctor, 32, was also charged with failure of owner to maintain required insurance or security.
The arrest citation said a baggie containing suspected methamphetamine was allegedly found inside the vehicle driven by Proctor.
Deputy sheriff Quintin Wright made the arrest at about 7:50 p.m.
Franklin Police is investigating the theft of a kayak and paddle from a storage unit at Storage Units of America on Nashville Road.
The offense report said the lock on the storage unit was cut off for entry on Wednesday, June 23.
The kayak and paddle belong to a Franklin woman and are valued at $637.
Officer Brian Wise filed the offense report.
A Franklin man was arrested on a charge of criminal mischief in connection with alleged damage to a vehicle.
Tyler Carter, 37, was arrested on a warrant that said the damage allegedly occurred on April 10.
The warrant says Carter allegedly cut a tire and scratched a bumper and quarter panel on the vehicle.
The value of the damage was placed at more than $1,741.
Franklin Police Officer Troy Lamastus served the arrest warrant on Thursday, June 24.
A Franklin man was arrested on five charges following a traffic stop on Brevard Street by the Simpson County Sheriff’s Office.
William Joe Humfleet, II, 39, was charged with possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia — buy or possession, operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, failure to or improper signal and failure to wear seat belts.
The arrest citation said Humfleet was allegedly in possession of a baggie containing an unknown crystal like substance residue and a syringe containing suspected methamphetamine.
Deputy sheriff Wyatt Harper made the arrest at 12:50 a.m. on Thursday, June 17.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.