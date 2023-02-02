Simpson County’s unemployment rate dropped four-tenths of 1% from November to December 2022.
Kentucky Labor Force Estimates place Simpson County’s preliminary December 2022 unemployment rate at 3.1%. The revised November 2022 rate was 3.5%.
Simpson County’s December 2022 unemployment rate was two-tenths of one% lower than the December 2021 rate of 3.3%.
During December 2022 Simpson County had a civilian labor force of 8,850 people of which 8,579 were employed and 271 were unemployed.
Simpson County’s December unemployment rate was lower than those for the Barren River Area Development District (3.3%), the state (3.4%) and the nation (3.3%).
Simpson along with Logan, Monroe and Warren counties all had the district’s lowest December unemployment rate at 3.1%. Edmonson County and Metcalfe County had the highest at 4.3%.
Allen County’s rate was 3.2%.
Statewide unemployment rates fell in 94 counties between December 2021 and December 2022, rose in 12, and stayed the same in 14 counties.
Oldham and Woodford counties recorded the lowest jobless rates in Kentucky during December 2022 at 2.4%.
Magoffin County recorded the state’s highest unemployment rate at 9.3%.
Unemployment statistics are based on estimates and are compiled to measure trends rather than to count the number of people who are working. Civilian labor force statistics include persons who are actively seeking employment, not those who have not looked for work during the past four weeks.
