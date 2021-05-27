Garbage collection rates in rural Simpson County are increasing beginning July 1.
Scott Waste is increasing rates for the county by 2.53%, which will increase the quarterly residential garbage collection fee to $40.86. The new commercial rate will be $4.56 per yard.
The rate increase is in accordance with the franchise agreement between Scott Waste and Simpson Fiscal Court and is based on the Consumer Price Index, more commonly known as the CPI.
Simpson County Judge Executive Mason Barnes made the announcement of the rate increase at the May 18 Simpson Fiscal Court meeting.
No action is required by fiscal court on the rate increase, due to CPI rate increases being allowed in the franchise agreement.
East District Magistrate Marty Chandler and Barnes voiced concerns about the Scott Waste Convenience Center on Kenneth Utley Drive not being open during its posted times and the need for the center to be open one more day a week.
“I think they could stand to be open one more day,” Barnes said. “But, I think the bigger issue is, especially on Saturday, hours its supposed to be open people go out and find they are not there.”
Barnes asked county attorney Sam Phillips to look at the agreement with Scott Waste to determine if anything can be done about having personnel at the convenience center.
Fiscal court approved first reading of an ordinance rezoning about two point two acres at 1701 Macedonia Road from Ag (agriculture) to R-2 (single family and two-family residential).
The Franklin-Simpson Planning and Zoning Commission recommended the zone change.
The ordinance must pass a second reading fiscal court vote and be published to take effect.
No comments were made during a public hearing on the use of County Road Aid and Local Government Economic Assistance funds during the county’s 21-22 Fiscal Year, that begins July 1.
The county’s April 30 financial statement was approved, subject to audit.
Barnes announced that Julie Freeman is retiring from the Franklin-Simpson Planning and Zoning Office effective June 30. She has been a county employee for more than 20 years.
