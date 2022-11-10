Rainfall in Franklin during October was 1.8 inches below the month’s average.
Updated: November 10, 2022 @ 7:18 am
Rainfall in Franklin during October was 1.8 inches below the month’s average.
A total of 1.59 inches of rain was recorded. The October average is 3.39 inches.
Through October 31 a total of 42.24 inches of rain had been recorded in Franklin so far during 2022, which is 1.56 inches more than the 4.68-inch average through the first 10 months of a calendar year.
The most rain recorded during a single calendar day in Franklin during October was .68 of an inch on the 12th day of the month. There were four days with measurable rain during October.
Franklin’s high temperature in October was 82 degrees and the low was 28. The average daily high temperature was 70 degrees and the average daily low was 44.
