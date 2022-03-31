There were no new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths in Simpson County in the March 25 report issued by the Barren River District Health Department. It was the first report since March 18.
As of March 25, Simpson County still had 5,759 confirmed cases and 87 deaths attributed to COVID-19 since the pandemic began.
There had been 85,992 cases in the eight counties served by the district health department, including 134 new cases since the March 18 report. The number of deaths in the district now total 1,026, an increase of 23 since the previous report.
The district health department says 56.46% of Simpson County’s population has a COVD-19 vaccine, an increase of about one tenth of a% since the last report.
