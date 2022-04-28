Six people charged after local drug task force investigation

The South Central Kentucky Drug Task Force obtained grand jury indictments placing charges against six people following an investigation of fentanyl being brought into Simpson County. Authorities said enough fentanyl to kill 8,000 people was seized during the investigation.
Drug task force agents saw an increase in overdoses related to fentanyl in the past year and identified a purple substance that was found to be fentanyl was the cause.
Task force agents contacted other agencies in reference to the purple fentanyl and found the source was most likely coming out of Tennessee and began investigating people who were allegedly bringing the fentanyl into Simpson County.
“The South Central Kentucky drug task force uncovered a fentanyl trafficking organization that was importing fentanyl from Nashville, Tennessee, and surrounding counties into the Franklin area. The fentanyl mixed with methamphetamine for sale, however they were also selling just fentanyl,” South Central Kentucky Drug Task Force Director Jacky Hunt said. “Overdose deaths in Kentucky were at an all-time high last year and are on par this year to be the same. With the support of community leaders and local law enforcement, the task force is rising up to the challenge to combat this problem”
Agents identified one of the alleged dealers of fentanyl as Shelby Simmons, 37, of Franklin. The task force says Simmons was allegedly selling the purple fentanyl as well as methamphetamine.
Agents identified five other people who were allegedly involved in trafficking and importing fentanyl into Simpson County. The individuals were Jonathan Vaughn, 32, Halbert Warden, 51, and Gary Denning, 67, all of Franklin, Pamela Sanabria, 63, of Westmoreland, Tenn., and Lloyd Fields, 36, of Russellville.
The task force says these people were allegedly in contact with one another and were allegedly responsible for bringing the fentanyl into Kentucky.
Agents were able to identify the subjects were traveling to different parts of Tennessee and allegedly buying different amounts of fentanyl and then bringing it back to Kentucky to sell.
Agents identified who was allegedly bringing the fentanyl into Kentucky, how they were bringing it and the main suppliers in Tennessee.
The task force says its agents conducted this investigation over several months and seized enough fentanyl to kill an estimated 8,000 people.
Simmons was charged with engaging in organized crime, persistent felony offender, trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st offense (fentanyl) (three counts), trafficking a controlled substance within a 1,000 feet of a school (three counts), trafficking in a controlled substance 1st degree, 1st offense (less than two grams of methamphetamine), trafficking in a controlled substance 1st degree, 1st offense (equal to or greater than two grams of methamphetamine) (two counts), wanton endangerment 1st degree, importing fentanyl, trafficking in a controlled substance, 3rd degree, 1st offense, possession of marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.
Warden was charged with engaging in organized crime, persistent felony offender, trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st offense (fentanyl), trafficking in a controlled substance 1st degree, 1st offense (equal to or greater than two grams of methamphetamine), wanton endangerment 1st degree, trafficking a controlled substance within a 1,000 feet of a school, improper turning, disregard traffic control device, careless driving, wanton endangerment 1st degree (police officer), and fleeing or evading police, 1st degree (motor vehicle).
Denning was charged with engaging in organized crime, possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (fentanyl) (two counts), drug paraphernalia, trafficking in a controlled substance 1st degree, 1st offense (equal to or greater than two grams of methamphetamine), trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st offense (fentanyl), and importing fentanyl.
Vaughn was charged with engaging in organized crime, persistent felony offender, trafficking in a controlled substance 1st degree, 1st offense (equal to or greater than two grams of methamphetamine), no insurance on vehicle, disregard stop sign, reckless driving, trafficking in marijuana, less than 8 ounces, possession of a controlled substance 1st offense (fentanyl), drug paraphernalia, fleeing or evading police, 1st degree (motor vehicle), fleeing or evading police, 1st degree (on foot), driving on a DUI suspended license, wanton endangerment, and no registration plates.
Sanabria was charged with engaging in organized crime, failure to wear seat belts, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree, 1st offense (fentanyl), and drug paraphernalia.
Fields was charged with engaging in organized crime.
Hunt said other charges or other indictments could be pending.
Agencies assisting the drug task force included Appalachia High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas, Franklin Police, Simpson County Sheriff’s Office and DEA Nashville.
Information for this story was contained in a news release issued by the South Central Kentucky Drug Task Force.
An indictment is a formal charge by a grand jury and is not proof of guilt.
