Charges placed stemming from fatal hit and run

A Franklin man is charged with second-degree manslaughter in connection with a hit and run on Nov. 25.
Franklin Police also charged Kody Castleberry, 31, with leaving the scene of an accident-failure to render aid or assistance and operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license.
A press release says police responded to a call of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle on South Railroad Street. The release says the vehicle left the scene prior to police arriving.
Police said the pedestrian, James Brown, 69, of Franklin, was struck by a truck just before 10 p.m.
Brown was transported to Skyline Medical Center where he died on Dec. 3.
The press release says throughout the investigation that the vehicle in question was located and seized for processing.
The release says Castleberry contacted police on Dec. 3 regarding information in the case, was interviewed by law enforcement, and later arrested.
Castleberry was lodged in the Simpson County Detention Center on a $50,000 cash bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.