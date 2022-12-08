Charges placed stemming from fatal hit and run

Kody Castleberry

A Franklin man is charged with second-degree manslaughter in connection with a hit and run on Nov. 25.

Franklin Police also charged Kody Castleberry, 31, with leaving the scene of an accident-failure to render aid or assistance and operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.