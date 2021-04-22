A grease build up was said to be the cause of a fire in a hood vent over a broiler at Burger King restaurant on Nashville Road near the I-65 interchange on Monday, April 12.
Franklin-Simpson Fire Rescue was called at 5:40 p.m. and was there until 7 p.m.
Fire chief Leslie Goodrum said damage also occurred to a fan and an approximately one square foot area on the roof.
There were no injuries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.