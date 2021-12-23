Simpson County had 3,606 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the report issued by the Barren River District Health Department on Friday, Dec. 17.
Simpson County had 3,106 recoveries and 67 deaths leaving 433 active cases.
There had been 56,343 cases in the eight counties served by the district health department as of Dec. 17. The district’s cases include 48,649 recoveries and 834 deaths leaving 6,860 active cases.
The district health department says 53.28% of Simpson County’s population had a COVD-19 vaccine as of Dec. 17.
