Simpson County had 42 deaths attributed to COVID-19 and 2,126 confirmed COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began in the report issued June 18 by the Barren River District Health Department.
Of Simpson County’s cases 1,949 have recovered and there were 135 active cases.
There had been 31,026 cases in the eight counties served by the Barren River District Health Department of which 28,481 have recovered with 531 deaths leaving 2,014 active cases.
Logan County has had 2,839 cases and Warren County has had 16,094.
The June 18 report from the Allen County Health Department lists 2,090 cases.
