The Simpson County Grand Jury will hear the case of a Franklin man charged with second-degree manslaughter.
Kody Lee Castleberry, 31, is also charged with leaving the scene of an accident-failure to render aid or assistance and operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license.
The case was bound to the grand jury in Simpson District Court on Dec. 13.
The charges stem from a hit and run in which a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on South Railroad Street on Nov. 25.
The victim, James Brown, 69, of Franklin, was transported to Skyline Medical Center in Nashville where he died on Dec. 3.
Franklin Police investigated and arrested Castleberry on Dec. 3.
