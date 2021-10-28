Simpson County had 3,162 confirmed COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began in the Friday Oct. 22 report from the Barren River District Health Department.
Simpson County’s cases include 2,740 recoveries and 51 deaths leaving 371 active cases.
There had been 50,716 cases in the eight counties served by the district health department, which includes 43,754 recoveries and 686 deaths, leaving 6,276 active cases.
The district health department says 52.32% of Simpson County’s population had a COVD-19 vaccine as of Friday, Oct. 22.
Among Simpson County’s population with a vaccine, the percentage older than 18 is 65% and 91.07% are older than 65.
