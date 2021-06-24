Simpson Fiscal Court gave final approval to the county’s budget ordinance for Fiscal Year 2021-22 at its meeting on June 15.
The budget ordinance projects revenue and appropriations during the fiscal year that begins July 1 and runs through June 30, 2022.
There were no changes to the budget ordinance since it was approved on first reading in May.
The budget is balanced at almost $14.5 million with all six funds in the budget considered balanced.
General fund revenue and appropriations are $8,027,741 and is 55.43% of the overall budget.
Jail fund revenue and appropriations are $3,772,673 and is nearly 26% of the overall budget.
Road fund revenue and appropriations are $1,301,024 and is 8.98% of the overall budget.
Federal grants fund revenue and appropriations are $1,014,860 and is some seven% of the overall budget.
The 911 fund revenue and appropriations is $184,500 and is 1.27% of the overall budget.
And, Local Government Economic Assistance fund revenue and appropriations is $181,400 and is 1.25% of the overall budget.
Fiscal court also approved second and final reading of an ordinance creating a tax increment financing district, also known as a TIF district, for a proposed 70 million dollar private development in the area of I-65 Exit 2.
The Franklin City Commission also approved an ordinance creating the TIF district for the same development.
Emergency approval was given to an ordinance amending the current budget for receipt of $1,803,696 in American Rescue Plan Act federal funds.
The American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, or ARPA, was passed by Congress and signed into law in March, 2021. It includes approximately $1.9 trillion in spending to provide assistance to individuals and businesses as they recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. How the funds can be used is currently unknown.
The ordinance was approved on an emergency basis due to the lack of time to have the funds placed in the current county budget using the regular process, which requires two fiscal court readings and two approvals of an ordinance.
The county’s May 31 financial statement — subject to audit — was also approved during the meeting.
