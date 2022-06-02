Simpson County’s unemployment rate dropped half a percentage point from March to April. The April 2022 rate was 1.1 points below the April 2021 rate.
Kentucky Labor Force Estimates place Simpson County’s preliminary April unemployment rate at 2.8%. The revised March rate is 3.3%.
The April 2021 rate was 3.9%.
During April 2022 Simpson County had a civilian labor force of 8,913 people, of which 8,661 were employed and 252 were unemployed.
Simpson County’s unemployment rate was lower in April than the Barren River Area Development District’s 3.2%, lower than the state’s 3.4% and lower than the nation’s 3.3%.
Simpson County along with Logan and Monroe counties had the district’s lowest unemployment rate at 2.8%, which was also among nine counties with the state’s fourth lowest rate.
Metcalfe County had the district’s highest unemployment rate at 4.3%.
Allen and Warren counties each had an unemployment rate of 3.2%.
Unemployment rates rose in seven Kentucky counties, fell in 110 counties, and stayed the same in three counties between April 2021 and April 2022.
Woodford County recorded the lowest jobless rate in the state in April 2022 at 2.5%. Magoffin County recorded the states highest rate at 10.5%.
Unemployment statistics are based on estimates and are compiled to measure trends rather than to count the number of people who are working. Civilian labor force statistics include persons who are actively seeking employment, not those who have not looked for work during the past four weeks.
