The American Red Cross South Central Chapter needs volunteers.
In the Kentucky Region, which services Kentucky and Southern Indiana, more than 850 people volunteer with the Red Cross. These local volunteers are part of the almost 300,000 people across the country whose support enables the Red Cross to respond to an average of more than 60,000 disasters every year and deliver more than 6.4 million blood products to hospital patients in need. Volunteers also help train more than 4.6 million people in Red Cross lifesaving skills; help provide nearly 550,000 services to military members, veterans and their families; and to reconnect almost 9,000 families separated by war or disaster around the world.
“Red Cross volunteers step up to help our neighbors throughout South Central Kentucky each and every day,” said Jennifer Capps, Executive Director, Red Cross of South Central Kentucky. “In the last year, volunteers responded to more than 1,400 disasters like home fires and the western Kentucky tornadoes as well as the more recent historic flooding in eastern Kentucky. Just imagine the impact you could make in 2023 by joining us as a volunteer.”
Volunteering is good for you and our community. The top five benefits of resolving to volunteer in 2023 include:
1. Meeting new people. Our volunteers are amazing individuals with diverse backgrounds that are inspired to give back, just like you.
2. Learning new skills. Red Cross volunteer positions include free training and provide an opportunity to experience new adventures.
3. Being part of something larger. Become a vital part of the Red Cross and our mission to prevent and alleviate human suffering.
4. Making a difference in someone’s life. Whether you are helping a family that just had a home fire or supporting the collection of lifesaving blood, your impact is real.
5. Staying active. Many volunteer roles require physical activity which is great for your overall health.
Here are a few of the positions we need help filling (more information available at the links shown below):
• Blood Donor Ambassadors engage with blood donors at blood drives by greeting, registering, answering questions, providing information and supporting them through the recovery process at the refreshments table.
• Disaster Action Team Members sign up for on-call shifts as part of a team to help provide 24-hour emergency response to local disasters, ensuring that your neighbors have access to resources for necessities such as food, shelter and clothing.
About the American Red Cross:
The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members and their families. The Red Cross is a nonprofit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or CruzRojaAmericana.org, or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross.
